Meg Mathews used to spend £4,000 a night on drugs and alcohol when she was married to Noel Gallagher.

The 54-year-old former music publicist was married to the Oasis rocker between 1997 and 2001 and admitted that she partied too hard in her youth.

She told The Sun: ''Everybody would be in the room, drinking all the mini bar, calling loads of dealers - £3,000 later walking down the stairs with the mascara running down my face, a heel broken off my shoe and going home for what?

''It would be £4,000 later. And for what? The walk of shame. But by the end you don't care.''

Meanwhile, Noel - who has daughter Anais, 20, with Meg - recently revealed he suffered ''brutal panic attacks'' after using cocaine for three years.

The 52-year-old musician admitted that he finally decided to quit the illegal drug after repeated use in the 1990s led to disturbing panic attacks.

Noel told Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast: ''It was from 1995 til 1998. That was my crazy years.

''I did have to check into hospital once. I was in Detroit as a matter of fact and imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital.

''They don't understand a word you are saying because of your accent and you are like 'I think I am on my way out'.

''I had a few brutal panic attacks, which I why I quit.''

Meanwhile, Noel has said that although he partied hard in his youth, he no longer enjoys cocaine and now finds it boring when other people start taking it at parties.

He previously explained: ''It doesn't bother me. I can sit in a room full of people doing f***king mountains of cocaine - it doesn't bother me in the slightest.

''I could sit with people smoking and all that. You just know that when the coke comes out the night is going to take a sh*t turn. It's always like fun and games and once someone gets the coke out then all of a sudden it's 'Well, it's time for me to go anyway, because this is now boring'.''