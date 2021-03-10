Meadow Walker says opening for Givenchy was a "dream come true".

The 22-year-old model - who is the daughter of the late Paul Walker - made her runway debut for the fashion house at Paris Fashion Week and is "grateful" to have kicked off the designer's autumn/winter 2021 collection.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: “Oh my! It has been an absolute dream come true. I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented and remarkable people. We launched my career during a time of global struggle and loss.”

Meadow donned an oversized black blazer and tights, paired with matching boots and chunky accessories, and had her choppy brunette hair sleekly straightened around her cheekbones.

She thanked creative director Matthew Williams for his support and help to ensure she got to the show safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meadow wrote: "Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all. (sic)"

Meadow has been signed on to the DNA Models agency since 2017 but made her first major fashion campaign in January with Proenza Schouler. Starring in the fashion house's pre-fall 2021 campaign, she said on Instagram: "I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me. "Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way. (sic)"

Now, Meadow loves seeing designers "adapt" to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes they continue to reflect their creative expression.

She added: “It has been amazing to see designers begin to transition and adapt to the current global climate. There are quite a few that come to mind who have debuted more relaxed and practical collections while staying true to themselves.

“I absolutely want designers to reflect our current situation in their individual creative views. Art in all forms is a way of expression.”