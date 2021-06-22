Meadow Walker felt "lucky" to grow up without beauty.

The 22-year-old model - who is the daughter of the late 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker - was raised by her dad, who didn't make her aware of the beauty industry until she discovered makeup and fashion in her teens.

She told Vogue: "I was quite a tomboy growing up. The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn't a focus on [makeup]. We would do boys’ activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy. So, it wasn't until I was a bit older that I discovered magazines, fashion and seeing models such as Kate Moss, and being like, ‘She’s really beautiful.’

"Nowadays, makeup is much more common in young girls’ lives. It's kind of hard to avoid. I was lucky to grow up in the way that I did because it didn't affect how I saw myself."

Now, Meadow has a minimal approach to beauty as she rarely wears makeup and feels more comfortable with a fresh face.

She explained: "I don't wear makeup at all, except when I'm shooting something. I’m into clean beauty and organic products, but it’s mostly just skin care. I like to wear a natural organic highlighter or blush and maybe a lip balm or stain. I like to curl my eyelashes and brush up my eyebrows with a clear gel, but other than that, makeup isn't part of my everyday life. For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup."

However, the beauty likes to "play a character" when she does wear makeup on photoshoots.

She added: "When I'm on set, or if it's for work, I feel comfortable. You’re still yourself, but you are also playing a character. I get into my element. I appreciate every aspect of everyone’s vision and creative direction. I love the creative process behind [makeup]. I love asking makeup artists questions and I'm quite knowledgeable about it. But the creative process of it makes it completely different. If I put makeup on myself, or if I'm wearing it for something outside of work, I feel self-conscious—I don't feel like myself and I won't take a photo."