Maya Jama is set to launch her own skincare brand.

The 26-year-old television presenter recently trademarked a new business in a bid to sell a range of face masks she has been developing and is set to launch more cosmetic products, including serums and cleansers.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Maya is really into her beauty and takes good care of her skin. She struggled to find face masks that suited her so decided to work on her own.

''This is just the beginning, she's got big dreams about releasing a range of products, including hydrating serums and face washes.''

Maya - who left her DJ job on BBC Radio 1 in May - is set to launch her new range in December to help fill stockings this Christmas.

The source continued: ''She's a hard worker and whatever she puts her mind to will normally come to fruition. It's early days but Maya's team think this could be massive for her.

''The plan is to launch just in time for Christmas. They're working on the marketing now and it'll be sent out to influencers too for a massive push on social media.''

Although Maya is confident to diversify her career, she recently admitted she is ''nervous'' about dating since her split from Stormzy in 2019.

The pair were in a relationship for four years and lived together, but Maya admitted the public interest in their romance has left her worried about embarking on a new romance.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''We met before it was in the public eye. It felt like a normal relationship, and then, 'Oh s***, everybody's talking about us!' We did everything that normal couples do, it was [just] on a bigger scale. When we were together, we did make a point of not making it just about the relationship. We both had separate careers and tried to keep our work as separate as possible. I'll always try and keep it that way. You do want to keep some stuff private because it's your life.

''It makes me nervous [about] who I'm going to be with next, because if they aren't in the public eye already, maybe they're going to be brought into [it]. It's made me extra careful. I was 20 when I got into that [with Stormzy]. Now life is different. Even social media is bigger. It's going to be harder to keep things private but I'll do my best.''