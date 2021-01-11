Maya Jama is planning to release a cosmetics line.

Following the successful launch of her MIJ Masks range - which sold out in just a week - the 26-year-old billionaire is reportedly set to develop her own make-up, including lip kits, foundation, eyeshadows and primers.

However, it could be a while before the products are available to consumers, as just like with her face and eye masks, the TV presenter wants to "take her time" getting them just right.

One of her friends told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Maya is a shrewd businesswoman and is determined to make a name for herself in the cosmetics market.

“Her debut skincare range, MIJ, has been a runaway hit, with her face masks selling out in the first week, making her around £250,000 in seven days.

“Maya has now trademarked cosmetics under the brand name.

“Like Kylie Jenner, Maya knows her audience well and she loves all things skincare and beauty. So she’s turning that passion into a business. Maya saw the gap in the market so is planning on taking it over. She’s got lines of lip kits, eyeshadows, foundations, primers. You name it, Maya has it covered.

“Her skincare line was in the works for months and Maya is taking her time with the cosmetics. She’ll launch it when it’s right.”

Just last month, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ teased she wants to expand the products she offers.

She said: “For me it’s all about making products that people love. We’re going to start with these two products, take on board feedback and give the people what they want. I’d love to develop more skincare products, so watch this space.”

Maya - who started the business off her own bat - also explained that the Covid-19 pandemic meant there were "various delays" in getting her masks launched.

She said: “We’ve been working on these products for the past couple years – it’s been a big build up, but I am so excited to be able to finally make it a reality. We were hit with various delays due to Covid-19 but we are finally here. I did a lot of market research, spoke to my followers and friends, tried and tested all my favourites to discover what I, as a consumer, was really looking for in a mask so that I could develop the best possible masks for all you guys.”