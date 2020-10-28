Maya Jama has signed up as a Fiit ambassador.

The 26-year-old presenter has joined forces with the subscription-based workout app, joining a range of celebrities from Sam Smith to Binky Felstead, who are fans of Fiit.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, Maya said: "You lot already know what I am like; love some bad food, love a drink,. And admittedly, I have fallen off during lockdown. I have my saviour, I’m gonna get back in shape, because it’s easy (with Fiit). People like me, we need easy."

Maya admitted she hates working out but she has joined forces with the app to help her get fit.

She said: "Lol I am joke, cause I hate working out but I've realised I'm a better human inside when I do.. especially with this lockdown life.

"I ate everything in sight this weekend and I regret nothing but I have to move more to balance it out, so here we are."

Fiit shared a picture of Maya on its own Instagram account and wrote: "Big news team! We welcome our newest ambassador — it's your girl @mayajama. Grab your kit and let's go hunz."

Fiit was launched in 2017 by Daniel Shellard, Ian McCaig and Sammi Adhami, with the mission to get 'every body’ moving".

Fiit is currently compatible with over 25 fitness trackers, including Apple watch and MyZone, with Fitbit and Samsung watch due to launch this year.

The company is also working with aggregators, Gympass, Hussle and Move who now all offer membership to Fiit as an additional add on to their bricks and mortar offerings, enabling customers to supplement their in-the-gym workouts with an at-home option too.