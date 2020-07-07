Maya Jama's grandfather has died.

The 25-year-old television presenter and actress took to social media to reveal her grandad had passed away.

Taking to Twitter to share the sad news, she wrote: ''RIP Grandad, gained an angel ... looking at old photos today & he was such a G. My nan (ayeeyo) is also my twin when she was younger (sic)''

Meanwhile, Maya recently opened up about the gender pay gap and she revealed that she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid.

Reflecting on a past role, she explained: ''I was doing the same amount of hours, speaking the same amount, if not more, than my co-host and we were doing live TV four days a week. I was like, 'Wait, how much do you get paid?' I didn't think that was still happening, naively. And then I found out how much he got paid and it was a big difference to what I was getting and there was no proof he was more skilled than me - the only difference was that he was a man and I was a woman. Now I will make sure my manager is checking how much he's getting and if we're doing the same, make sure it's equal. I'll go out of my way to check those things and I shouldn't have to - they should just be standard.''

Maya had also suggested people didn't take her seriously enough because of her high profile relationship with Stormzy.

She said: ''I've felt like maybe some people didn't take me seriously, or people downplay my success because of relationships or because of how I look - but I know how much I've worked.''