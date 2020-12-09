Maya Jama plans to develop more skincare products after launching MIJ Masks.

The 26-year-old presenter - who is set to co-host tonight's (09.12.20) MOBO Awards - recently launched her own brand of face masks and under eye patches after two years developing the products, and she has teased that she's hoping to extend the line to include more items in the future.

She told Stylist: “For me it’s all about making products that people love. We’re going to start with these two products, take on board feedback and give the people what they want. I’d love to develop more skincare products, so watch this space.”

Maya - who started the business off her own bat - says the COVID-19 pandemic meant there were "various delays" in getting the masks launched.

She said: “We’ve been working on these products for the past couple years – it’s been a big build up, but I am so excited to be able to finally make it a reality. We were hit with various delays due to Covid-19 but we are finally here. I did a lot of market research, spoke to my followers and friends, tried and tested all my favourites to discover what I, as a consumer, was really looking for in a mask so that I could develop the best possible masks for all you guys.”

Asked for her tips for using the products, she said: “Whether I’m heading to a shoot, slouching on a plane or prepping for a night out, you’ll find me treating my skin to some well-deserved TLC. My top tip: pop the Eye Patches in the fridge first so they’re super cooling.”