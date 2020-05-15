Maya Jama is leaving BBC Radio 1.

The radio presenter had been presenting shows on Friday and Saturday mornings since she joined the company in 2018, but she has now made the ''very difficult decision'' to leave when her contract ends in June.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My loveess ... I've made the very difficult decision not to continue my Radio 1 contract from June, As you know I have been juggling & There are a lot of exciting commitments happening that would mean I'm not able to dedicate the time needed to my weekly radio show. I've loved every moment of my time at Radio 1 and I would like to thank the team for their hard work and friendship during the last two years. It's been a JOURNEY, Thanks to all you cuties that tuned into the show every weekend, it was so great to hear that we have been getting the largest proportion of under 35s tuning in for our on-demand show on BBC Sounds. So we are going out with a bang! Love youuuuu listeners (sic)''

Lorna Clarke, BBC Controller of Popular Music, added of Maya's : ''We'd like to thank Maya for all her commitment and hard work at Radio One, and we wish her all the very best with her future.''

The presenter-turned-actress - who is starring in her debut movie this year - has always dreamed of working on the big screen after falling in love with acting at school but ''fell into'' presenting because it was easier.

She explained previously: ''Before I was a presenter I wanted to act. I kind of fell into presenting. It felt easier. It felt like I didn't have to pretend to be someone else. I think now because I am so used to being Maya on screen. I think I will find it more challenging being someone else. I think I was probably a better actress in school but I am going to give it my best.''