Maya Jama is hiring a brand ambassador for MIJ Masks.

The 26-year-old star is looking for an "aspiring presenter" to takeover her skincare brand's Instagram Live Stories and host guest interviews, reviews and events.

Sharing the news on Instagram this week, the newly-announced ‘Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star’ host wrote: "for my aspiring presenters [email protected] (Last pic is me hosting my first living room show after forcing my family to pay for tickets)."

The lucky winner must send a video of themselves interviewing a person of their choice about self-care and "how to keep sane” in 2021.

A post shared on the brand's official Instagram account read: "Confident, funny and love to look after your skin? We want to hear from you!

"We’re looking for a brand ambassador to join the team this year. You’ll be interviewing special guests, creating content, hosting events and a whole load of other fun stuff."

Maya launched her line of face masks and under eye patches last year, after two years developing the products, and she has since teased that she's hoping to extend the line to include more items in the future.

She previously revealed: “For me it’s all about making products that people love. We’re going to start with these two products, take on board feedback and give the people what they want. I’d love to develop more skincare products, so watch this space.”

Maya - who started the business off her own bat - added how the COVID-19 pandemic meant there were "various delays" in getting the masks launched.

She said: “We’ve been working on these products for the past couple years – it’s been a big build up, but I am so excited to be able to finally make it a reality. We were hit with various delays due to Covid-19 but we are finally here. I did a lot of market research, spoke to my followers and friends, tried and tested all my favourites to discover what I, as a consumer, was really looking for in a mask so that I could develop the best possible masks for all you guys."