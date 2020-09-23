Maya Jama ''surprises'' herself with her resilience.

The 26-year-old television presenter and actress admits she has been through some tough times in the past but even she can't believe how strong she has been at times.

Speaking to the Autumn issue of Wonderland magazine, she said: ''I definitely think I'm resilient ... Sometimes I surprise myself, because there's been a few times I feel like oh my god, this is the end of the world - and then it's not the end of the world. And then I'm back.''

Meanwhile, Maya previously recalled how work saved her after her boyfriend was shot dead outside a pub when she was only 16.

She shared: ''When I was 16 I went through a lot. With my boyfriend passing, it gave me a fearless approach to things. I felt like life was really short. Out of everything that [has] happened in my life, that was a reality check on a massive scale.

''Statistically I should have gone off the rails then, and it feels like my career was the thing that saved that from happening because I had hope and there was something to look forward to. When you go through trauma, if you don't have something to look forward to, that's when you can get stuck in a rut.''

And Maya also insists has ''been through worse'' than her split from Stormzy and has found a ''new lease of excitement'' in life.

She shared: ''I was in a relationship for nearly five years and I've had a new lease of excitement. I don't allow myself to be down in the dumps about things that are out of my control like my break up. I'm one of those hard, nutty people - I've been through worse.

''It's all about keeping it moving and having stuff to look forward to. I know myself now and I'm happy with myself. People's opinions don't affect me as much. I want to use this time to spend with my friends and have loads of fun girl trips.''