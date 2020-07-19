According to Maya Jama, she has ''been through worse'' than her split from Stormzy.
The 25-year-old TV star claims she's found a ''new lease of excitement'' since splitting from the award-winning rapper last August, and Maya is loving life at the moment.
Maya shared: ''I was in a relationship for nearly five years and I've had a new lease of excitement.
''I don't allow myself to be down in the dumps about things that are out of my control like my break up. I'm one of those hard, nutty people - I've been through worse.
''It's all about keeping it moving and having stuff to look forward to. I know myself now and I'm happy with myself. People's opinions don't affect me as much.
''I want to use this time to spend with my friends and have loads of fun girl trips.''
Maya has found fame as a radio and TV presenter, but moving forwards, she's intent on become a successful actress.
She explained: ''I was supposed to be filming my first film. We had to push it back because of lockdown. It's supposed to be filmed in the Caribbean, somewhere secret.
''I always wanted to act, but I became a presenter first so it just got pushed to the back a little bit.''
By contrast, Maya previously struggled to support herself financially during her student days in London.
She told the 'TTYA Talks' podcast: ''I was bumping trains. I used to get super dressed up and be like, 'Oh my God, I've forgotten my Oyster' and blag my way through the train station.
''I used to wear outfits and then take them back. I did all the tricks to make it appear like I had money. I had nothing so I was more determined to make it.
''Now I've just moved into my house. I'm the first person in my immediate family to own a house. I'm proud of myself for buying a house in London, which seems like an impossible task.''
