Maya Jama got a ''medium amount'' of detentions when she was at school.

The 26-year-old presenter returned to her school in Bristol for a feature with Cosmopolitan magazine and made the revelation when she was questioned by students.

In a video clip posted on Maya's Twitter account, a pupil asks her how many detentions she got at school, to which she replied: ''I'd say a medium amount.''

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ also explained why she feels that teachers are so important.

Maya said: ''Teachers are important beyond the classroom because they are the first relationship you get with a person of authority in life.''

She also urged students to see more than the stereotypical perception of their teachers.

Maya explained: ''When you're young and in school, you're instant idea of teachers from and films and from life is just that teachers tell you off and are strict. But actually you can get so much from them because they are your source of everything. Ask them questions as well because they probably have some cool stories from when they were young.''

Maya added that she was always an ''ambitious child'' as he hoped to pursue a career in presenting.

She said: ''I always knew that I had a dream I wanted to chase so I was that ambitious child.''

Maya is also set to shoot her first major movie - which sees her getting attacked by a shark - and is said to be ''psyched'' at the prospect, an insider recently revealed.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Maya is psyched about kick-starting her acting. It's been a long time coming, as the film keeps getting pushed back due to Covid.

''The shark attack will be dramatic - but Maya can handle it.''