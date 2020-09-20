Maya Jama is ''psyched'' about kick-starting her acting career.

The 26-year-old star is preparing to shoot her first major movie in the Caribbean later this year, and Maya - who will be attacked by a shark in the upcoming film - is excited by the new challenge.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Maya is psyched about kick-starting her acting. It's been a long time coming, as the film keeps getting pushed back due to Covid.

''The shark attack will be dramatic - but Maya can handle it.''

Maya previously revealed she'd secured her first role in a major film, but she remained tight-lipped about the details.

Speaking earlier this year, she explained: ''I was supposed to be filming my first film, and we had to push it back because of lockdown but it's exciting ... in the Caribbean.''

Meanwhile, Maya recently insisted she doesn't mind Stormzy rapping about their relationship.

The celebrity duo ended their romance in August last year, but she's comfortable with Stormzy discussing their romance in his music.

She said: ''I feel that going out with an artist, you kind of sign an invisible contract where it's like, 'This is this, it's everybody's business.'''

Maya also admitted she's ''been through worse'' than their break-up'', saying she's found a ''new lease of excitement'' since the split.

The TV presenter shared: ''I was in a relationship for nearly five years and I've had a new lease of excitement. I don't allow myself to be down in the dumps about things that are out of my control like my break-up.

''I'm one of those hard, nutty people - I've been through worse. It's all about keeping it moving and having stuff to look forward to.

''I know myself now and I'm happy with myself. People's opinions don't affect me as much. I want to use this time to spend with my friends and have loads of fun girl trips.''