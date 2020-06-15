Maya Jama is fed up with people ''hyper sexualising'' her body.

The 'Save Our Summer' star has slammed those who criticised her for wearing a dress that showed off her curves on the British television show, and told one troll that they were ''letting the side down'' by critiquing her outfit choice.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ''appreciate your concern ... with open mouth and cold sweat I am able and allowed to dress how I please. If you feel uncomfortable by my boobs sitting in my dress that's on you sis. We're all fighting for equality and similar treatment to our male counterparts. Don't let the side down by hyper sexualising my body (sic)''

And later on in the day, Maya opened up about her critics, insisting their mean comments were more of a ''reflection'' on them than on herself or whoever the comments were at.

She posted: ''Sometimes I retweet trolls not for sympathy or for you guys to get at them but just to remind you that people are MAD on here and more time if someones gone out the way to be mean to a stranger unprovoked it's a reflection on them not you, i laugh at it now cause I'm used to it ... But for those that aren't and if you are experiencing the effects of an unhappy troll just mute or block and try to feel sorry for them (sic)''

Meanwhile, Maya recently revealed she is ''happy'' with where she is in life and is learning how to ''love'' herself, despite society's criticisms of herself and women in general.

She said: ''When someone loves themselves, and seems fully open and accepting with themselves, people don't like to see it. Constantly, society is pushing the message of, 'Love yourself! But, actually, not like that. Do it differently'. I think, now, I'm pretty sure I love myself, and I'm happy with where I am.''