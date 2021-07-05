TV presenter Maya Jama has revealed she has to stick to a skincare routine to cover up her "sins".
Maya Jama says her skincare routine is her "balance" to "make up" for her multitude of "sins".
The 26-year-old MIJ Masks founder has confessed that her lifestyle isn't the healthiest, as she loves to indulge in fast food and drink booze, and doesn't always get enough shut-eye after hitting the town.
However, the British star's beauty "ritual" is her act of self-care.
She told The Independent: “100% it’s a ritual.
“I’m not that healthy in my lifestyle – I drink, I party, I don’t sleep that much, I eat s****. So, my skincare is my balance, where I feel like I make up for my sins. OK, I’ve had three McDonald’s and I went to bed at four, but I’ve had a mask and a cleanse, and I’ve got my eye masks on, so I’m making up for it.”
The 'Glow Up' host - who launched her skincare brand in December 2020 - insisted it was a no-brainer to release her own face and eye masks.
She said: “I’m obsessed with skincare and I’ve always been a face mask girl.
“I ended up promoting loads of other people’s brands for free – but I am the consumer, why would I not make my own when I know what’s good?"
Elsewhere, Maya revealed one of her biggest beauty mistakes was using hair removal cream on her whole head, and now she has "extra hairy cheeks" as a result.
She recalled: "I saw some hairs on my cheek, which is very normal. I found my mum’s hair removal cream, did my moustache (which I do), but I thought, ‘Why don’t I just do my whole head?’ So, I did my whole head. I had a rash for about a week – this is in secondary school time. Now I get extra hairy cheeks because I did that.”
