Maya Jama always has “loads and loads" of gold jewellery in her handbag.

The MIJ Masks founder has revealed all the items she carries around with her inside her purse, including a stash of accessories in case she ever needs to "bling" up an outfit.

Appearing on an episode of British Vogue's 'In The Bag' series, she said: "I always just carry around loads and loads of gold jewellery.

"So at the bottom of any bag I have there's always loads of necklaces, earrings, I don't know, belly piercing rings.

"Just because I am scatty and my bag is a black hole, but also you never know when you need to add some accessories.

"Go out in a vest, dig down in your bag ... bling!"

As well as perfume, two smartphones, eye drops and her own masks, Maya also makes sure she always has a single hair extension with her for whenever she might feel like adding extra length to her hair.

She said: "The next thing is a hair extension.

"If you follow me, my hair changes lengths quite often and in my bag always have pieces of ponytail or fringe just in case you lose a track. So there we are, one clip-in.

"I've definitely left my bag in certain places and people have been like, 'What? Is there a cat in there?" But, no, it's just a bit of my clip-on fringe."