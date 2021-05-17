Max Pope has teamed up with Tom Misch on his latest single, 'Automatic'.

The South London singer-songwriter and the producer are long-time pals and Max previously collaborated with the studio wizard on the title song on Tom and Yussef Dayes' acclaimed 2020 LP 'What Kinda Music'.

On returning the favour, Max said in a statement: "Working with Tom really helped me find my voice. I’ve always been the guy sitting there with a guitar and can’t think unless I’ve got one in my hand. Chord arrangements is usually a big part of what I do but with Tom, I hardly touched the guitar because I’m so inspired by the way he plays. I just focussed on building a narrative and forming the song - which is my favourite part of the writing process."

And Tom, whose jazz influences shine through on the soulful track, added: "Working on Automatic with Max was a lot of fun.. I enjoy producing for other people sometimes and I think Max has a very unique voice and style... We’ve found some common ground influence wise and we channelled some of that in this track. It’s also good to hear Max singing in that lower register cos it sounds great!"

Max went to the famous BRIT School - where the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse and Imogen Heap studied - and just as he was about to make a name for himself in music, he decided to step back and pursue gardening.

However, he found himself writing songs again and has released a number of records since, including 2020's 'Limbo' EP.

'Automatic' is the first track to be taken from his upcoming debut studio, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, is set to support Lola Young at the Jazz Café in London on May 25 and 26.