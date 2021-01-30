Max George has revealed that he struggled with depression after the break-up of The Wanted in 2014.
Max George suffered depression when The Wanted split.
The 32-year-old singer admitted that the band had become everything to him and he struggled to cope when he and bandmates Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes went their separate ways in 2014.
Max said: "I was so in love with being in the band. I became aloof and was so focused on it. Plus, I was drinking every day and touring. That's all you do. To have that taken away was like an addiction - cold turkey."
The Wanted enjoyed huge success with 10 top 10 singles in three years and Max revealed he had brain scans after the split because he became so unwell.
Speaking to 'Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle on their 'Private Parts' podcast, Max said: "I had a three month period in my life where I couldn't leave my apartment without being sick. My head was spinning. I couldn't walk. So I ended up in hospital having scans on my brain and it was all down to being depressed.
"There wasn't anything specific, I felt like I was in a rut about what to do next, but I felt lucky, I have a great family, I got Glee and moved to LA...
"But nothing worked. The doctors put me on stuff [medication] over there. It helped - but I came off it because I didn't want to take something for six, seven or eight months and not be fine without it.
"I remember, the first morning it happened. I woke up and had felt fine the day before. My jaw seized up. I thought I had done something in my sleep.
"But the next day it was the same and my doctor said there was nothing wrong with it. So I started thinking there must be something wrong in my head.
"I came home for Christmas and got more opinions from doctors, brain scans. Nothing showed up, so they agreed it must be anxiety, depression. I must have been down about The Wanted. But I didn't have time to think about it."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.