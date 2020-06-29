Maura Higgins wants to be the new Kylie Jenner with her beauty line.

The 'Love Island' star is working with Inglot on a new 34 piece make up collection as she quipped she'd give the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star a run for her money in the beauty stakes.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, she said: ''I'd say Kylie Jenner would have to watch out. I reckon she's going to be looking for my products in the future. I want to do what the Kardashians do and use my social media channels to sell the products. I'm not just putting my name to the make-up collection, I've actually done a lot of hard work. I'm a very fussy person, but I'm happy with the finished results, it's a dream come true. I've ensured there are so many colours to suit all different skin tones. It's a diverse collection.''

Maura has worked with a number of brands since her time in the ITV2 show's infamous villa and has reportedly become a millionaire after signing a big-money deal with Ann Summers. It was believed Maura agreed to a lucrative modelling contract with the lingerie retailer, with the deal said to be worth as much as £500,000.

A source said recently: ''Maura will be lapping up the fact 'Love Island' is cancelled this summer. Given the winter series failed to produce any real stars, she can continue to secure the most lucrative brand deals. She's a canny operator and knows she has a shelf-life, but Maura is definitely maximising her current popularity.''