Matty Healy claims The 1975 are the ''definitive band of the last decade''.

The band is preparing to release their fourth album, 'Notes on a Conditional Form', later this month and frontman Matty, 31, says their influence on the industry cannot be underestimated.

Speaking to Billboard, he explained: ''I feel like now, we are one of - if not the - definitive band of that whole [last] decade. I would say that Radiohead were the band of the '90s, and they went on to make my favourite records outside of that decade, you know what I mean? So I'm gonna just continue to operate, I'm not gonna rest on my laurels.''

Meanwhile, the new album features the track 'Guys', a love story Matty wrote about his friendship with his bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel and he said he wanted to pay tribute to platonic love for once, instead of romance.

He explained: ''It happened really naturally, I think. I don't know why, I just had that, 'It was the best thing that ever happened' thing going - and I was thinking, 'What was that?' And I was thinking, well, this. Starting this band. And I realised that like a lot of love songs are kinda written from the perspective of our romantic relationships being like, the formative relationships in our life. And I think a lot of our relationships are our platonic, our friendships are things that we should pay tribute to. Because we don't really pay tribute to it that much, like, in art, you know?

''I think we're coming up to like 18 years together now - it's the same lineup. So if we were [always fighting], we wouldn't have been able to get to the point where we'd want to write one of those songs, d'you know what I mean? So I think that now, we're not going to be like that. We're not like that - we're like a family. And maybe I'd sound naive [in the song] if we'd only been around for like five years. But we're closer to like 20, honestly. So we know what's up. We know what's important. We know who we are. There's gonna be no fighting each other backstage, I'll tell you that much.''