Matty Healy's life was ''f**king chaos'' in his twenties.

The 1975 frontman - who spent time in rehab for heroin addiction - claims he is emotionally immature and is trying to focus more on his personal life rather than his career now that he is in this thirties.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''My 20s was f**king chaos and I didn't live a domestic life so there are lots of things I've just not learned. I'm not emotionally very mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationships and I ask myself: 'Why do I value my career so much?' I'm trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I'm not conflicted about it.''

Matty, 31, also admitted he is not universally popular, quipping: ''I'm not an avocado. Not everyone thinks I'm amazing.''

And the star - who is preparing for the release of 'The 1975's newest record 'Notes on a Conditional Form' later this month - revealed he is considering quitting Twitter after being slammed for a joke he made in March about not supporting bands amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to a number of indie bands asking people to suppose them by buying merchandise after live gigs were axed, Matt joked: ''Stop telling people to support you we don't want your EP and zine bundle right now Laura we're going to die'' and was immediately blasted over his privilege.

He said: ''Maybe that was my last venture on to Twitter. It's not that I've been burned by it - I don't give a f**k, I get cancelled every week - it's that I'm more interested in my longform statement. I'm comfortable putting out a record but not comfortable promoting myself. The idea of superficial self-promotion really stings people's eyes at the moment because it feels frivolous.''