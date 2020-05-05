Matty Healy has launched a star-studded podcast featuring special guests Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks, and more.

The 1975 frontman has teamed up with The Face magazine for 'In Conversation', which will see him interview huge names, including the former Roxy Music musician, Fleetwood Mac legend, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

The first episode will feature Brian and will go live at 4pm on The Face's website.

Matty announced on Twitter: ''I have done a podcast series. It will be live from 4pm today on @TheFaceMagazine website.

''You can listen to me in conversation with some of my friends and heros. ''My guests include:

Brian Eno

Kim Gordon

Steve Reich

Mike Kinsella

Bobby Gillespie

Conor Oberst

Stevie Nicks (sic)''

The 'Love Me' hitmaker also shared a teaser of his chat with Brian, in which he reveals his thoughts on a critical review of his 1978 LP 'Ambient 1: Music for Airports'.

Meanwhile, Matty recently teased that The 1975 will likely make a new album during quarantine.

The band will embark on a new era once their much-delayed album, 'Notes On A Conditional Form', is released this year - the second in their 'Music For Cars' series following 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.

And the singer teased that their next record will be ''quite violent'' and in the vein of the track 'People' from 'NOACF', which saw the band switch up their sound and incorporate punk, hardcore and industrial rock elements.

He said: ''This isn't necessarily the last record, I don't think it is the last record, but it's the end of this era, whatever's next will be very different and it will be a different time.

''I bet you we will just do a new record and I bet you it's dope.

''I think it's going to be quite violent.

''Even though 'NOACF' is really sprawling, the later statements are ones like 'People'.

''We're still in a place of agitation and anxiety, we're voyeurs of violence on a geopolitical level and we're a band, so we feel a duty to talk about that. ''And now we're in a pandemic, so if you don't make a record, what the f**k are you doing?''

And Matty also revealed that they have been working on a number of collaborations remotely, though he's not sure if they will materialise.

He added: ''There's a couple of people I'm working with remotely but it's difficult to talk about because I don't know if it will happen.

''If it does then it could be exciting, everybody's looking to collaborate at the moment.

''It's funny isn't it; the idea that we can't physically see each other really inspires everybody to get together. It's very odd.''