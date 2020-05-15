Matty Healy considers himself ''straight and camp''.

Although The 1975 frontman sings about a male-male love story in the song 'Jesus Christ', he doesn't care if his music raises questions about his sexuality and insisted his personal life is not very interesting.

He told Billboard: ''I'm not really concerned about that raising questions of my sexuality. I think that I've always kind of been like quite straight and camp, and thought that that was quite obvious... I think people have had a desire for my sexuality to be way more interesting to me than it is. And the things that I've kind of commented on have been about the external perspective, and why maybe I'm confused about that.''

However, Matty, 31, joked that writing a love story about two men for the track 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America' could be something that's ''Freudian in my mind''.

The star - who is reportedly dating singer-songwriter FKA Twigs - explained: ''I mean, it's slightly coincidental - maybe it's something that's kind of going on that's Freudian in my mind, I don't know what's happening. But I just think that with that song, the way that that song actually came about is that it was the same song musically, but two different songs lyrically. So it was like... one version was about kind of the prison industrial complex, and one version was about religious oppression on middle-American youth. That's essentially what the two versions were about. And then afterwards, I kind of cut them up and kind of made one song out of it.

''And so it's kind of interpretive and kind of interesting, so that line comes from a kind of place of like... sad loneliness, and remorse for being one's self in a place where you kind of can't do that. And I think that's an idea that's kind of quite international.''