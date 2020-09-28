Matthew Koma ''struggles to find the words'' to celebrate all Hilary Duff is.
The 'Kisses Back' singer has heaped praise on his wife to mark her 33rd birthday as he opened up about the ''heavier and more confusing place to navigate'' following the coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote on Instagram: ''It's this one's birthday today and, as usual, I struggle to find words that celebrate all she is.
''In a global pandemic, during our first year of marriage, in a world that's becoming a heavier and more confusing place to navigate with kids in tow, there's nobody who does it better. I love you something beyond (sic)''
Hilary previously revealed she is ''really grateful'' for her husband Matthew.
She said: ''We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet. So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in. And he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I'm really grateful he's super involved.''And Hilary admitted ''some days are better than others'' when it comes to staying at home, but said she couldn't ''complain'' because she has what she needs.
She added: ''I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it. It's actually become the norm - 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' - and it's not as much of a panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others. It's hard to complain because we have a pool, and a backyard ... ''And we have everything we need. We have food. But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times.''
His new album is available in November 2020.
