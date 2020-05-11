Matty Healy carries an emergency kit everywhere in case he gets shot.

The 1975 frontman is aware his controversial antics including kissing a man on stage in Dubai and slamming Alabama's newly-passed abortion laws while performing in the state have made him a target for fanatics so has taken extra precautions.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker has an extra security detail while on tour, and wears a bum bag filled with powder that can stop bleeding from a gunshot wound, and also has special doors fitted to his dressing rooms which can drive bolts into the floors to create an emergency safe zone ''because there could be an active shooter anywhere in America''.

Asked if he worries about his safety, he admitted: ''I do. I don't really like saying that because it sounds self-piteous.''

The 31-year-old rocker admitted he came close to being arrested when he kissed a male fan on stage in Dubai - where any sexual relations outside of heterosexual marriage are illegal - last August.

He told Sunday Times magazine: ''They [the venue] had given me a list of s**t that I couldn't do and they said there could be no 'gay propaganda'.

''As soon as the big gay pride flag comes up in the show all the security guys come running down to the side of the stage, trying to pull us off it.''

Matty then saw a male fan holding a ''Marry me'' sign and went to hug him.

He recalled: ''He said, 'Can I have a kiss?' and I was, like, 'Why not?'

''[When we came off stage], it was all kicking off ... They were going to arrest me.''

The 'Somebody Else' singer decided to hand himself in to local authorities following a backlash on Twitter that he could have put the man's life in danger.

He said: ''I was going to go down to the police station and hand myself in.''

However, he made contact with the man via Instagram who was ''having the best night of his life'' in a bar with friends, so instead, the band left the country as soon as they could.

He said: ''We managed to get out [of the country] that night, at five in the morning. When I got to Japan I was reading about it and I felt pretty irresponsible and then a bit, well, 'F*** that'.

''Of course I'm not going to put people in danger, but I genuinely want to be an ally for people who don't have a voice if I happen to have this big voice in pop culture.

''Those are the fundamental things I stand for.''