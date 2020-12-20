Matt Healy has hinted that a Drive Like I Do album could be released next year.

The 1975 frontman has been teasing a release of more material under The 1975's old name - after the EP 'Scary Monsters' was dropped in October - and when questioned by a fan about when it will be out, he said: "Probably like February."

This comes after Matt, 31, revealed that he was working on getting old Drive Like I Do material remastered.

He previously told NME: "I'm getting the old stuff remastered and I'm basically going to put out the first album, the album that never was released.

"And then we'll follow that up with a new album. There's so much Drive Like I Do stuff that was great that there's not even demos of, so I'm going to record those songs and put them out with the two records that do kind of technically exist in the world."

Meanwhile, Matt previously revealed that being forced to take a break from touring amid the Covid-19 pandemic had been good for the band.

He wrote in a letter to fans: "Hello to all my darling The 1975 fans!! I do hope you are all well, considering how difficult things have been this year. It's Matty here. I've been daydreaming about playing shows today – and although we definitely needed a break, I can't tell you how much we miss spending those evenings with you guys.

"I think it's fair to say that we maybe bit off slightly more than we could chew when it came to doing two full albums back to back. I don't think the records suffered – if anything I think it gave them a strange energy and the last two records happen to be my favourites – but it definitely took its toll on us as individuals. It was wicked tho, beautiful! Like being beaten up by a magical unicorn!

"We had been either on tour or in the studio for nearly 8 years straight or some s*** – and I think that jolt that we ALL felt (globally) back in March as COVID-19 impacted all our lives provided us with a moment to reflect on stuff. (sic).