The original cast of 'Matilda The Musical' have reunited for charity.

The stars - who first appeared in the stage show 10 years ago when it opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon - have come together virtually to sing 'When I Grow Up' to raise funds for the NHS, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cast members including 'Game of Thrones' star Kerry Ingram, who played the title role in Matilda, Bertie Carvel, who starred as Miss Trunchbull and Mrs Phelphs actress Melanie LaBarrie, filmed themselves at home singing the song, which was written by Tim Minchin, and the video is now on YouTube.

Kerry wrote on Instagram: ''Hello beautiful people! This is a very exciting video. A few weeks ago the brilliant @pj_howe came up with the amazing idea for the original (London) cast of @matildathemusical to come together (virtually, of course) for the first time in 10 years to record us all singing our favourite song, When I grow up. This was so much fun to do and it's been so lovely to see everyone's faces again! We decided to do this to raise money for our wonderful NHS who have undoubtedly been the glue holding us all together during the current pandemic! - We really hope you all enjoy and this brings a smile to a few faces. Watch, enjoy, and donate if you can to the link in my bio (sic).''

A message on the fundraiser's JustGiving page states: ''NHS staff and volunteers are doing amazing work right now in caring for COVID-19 patients.

''Together, let's show our respect and gratitude as they work tirelessly in the face of the virus. It's our turn to make sure we look after them, to ensure they can keep doing their vital work.''

To donate go to justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/OriginalMatildaCast.