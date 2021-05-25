Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle are posthumously featured on Maroon 5's upcoming album.

The late rap stars are among the artists on 'Jordi', which also includes duets with H.E.R., Stevie Nicks and Jason Derulo.

Juice, who tragically passed away in December 2019 at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure, appears on 'Can't Leave You Alone', while Nipsey, who was 33 when he was fatally shot in March that year, is on a remix of 'Memories' along with Compton rapper-and-actor YG.

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie added her iconic vocals to ‘Remedy’ and H.E.R. is on ‘Convince Me Otherwise’.

The hotly-awaited record - which also includes the previously released singles ‘Nobody’s Love’, ‘Memories’, and 'Beautiful Mistakes' with Megan Thee Stallion - is a tribute to the 'Sugar' hitmakers' late manager Jordan Feldstein.

Frontman Adam Levine wrote recently: “We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how.

“I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi (sic)."

'Jordi' - the follow-up to 2017's 'Red Pill Blues ' - is released on June 11.

The track-listing for 'Jordi' is:

1. ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

2. ‘Lost’

3. ‘Echo’ (feat. blackbear)

4. ‘Lovesick’

5. ‘Remedy’ (feat. Stevie Nicks)

6. ‘Seasons’

7. ‘One Light’ (feat. Bantu)

8. ‘Convince Me Otherwise’ (feat. H.E.R.)

9. ‘Nobody’s Love’

10. ‘Can’t Leave You Alone’ (feat. Juice WRLD)

11. ‘Memories’

12. ‘Memories (Remix)’ (feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG)

13. ‘Button’ (feat. Anuel AA & Tainy)*

14. ‘Lifestyle’ (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*