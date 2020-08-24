Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have got engaged after he popped the question to the 'Geordie OGs' star while they were on a romantic date night.
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are engaged.
The couple - who share 10-month-old son Rox - are to marry after the former Union J singer popped the question to the 'Geordie OGs' star while they were on a date night.
Casey, 25, shared a picture of the pair, in which Marnie showed off her engagement ring, and he wrote on Instagram: ''OMG SHE SAID YES!!! (sic)''
Marnie, 28, posted the same picture and added the caption: ''And just like that I'm now a fiancé and I'm marrying the man of my dreams, how did I get so lucky (sic)''
Several of the pair's famous friends sent their congratulations, including Marnie's 'Geordie Shore' co-star Charlotte Crosby.
She wrote: ''No way shut up right not ahhhhhhhhhhh (sic)''
'Geordie Shore' star James Tindale posted: ''Congratulations guys! X (sic)''
Charlotte Dawson wrote: ''Ahhhh amazing. so happy for you both xxxxxxxx (sic)''
In February, Marnie admitted she and Casey were planning to get married ''soon'', after their two-year relationship had strengthened since they welcomed Rox into the world.
She said: ''I feel like we got so much closer from the minute Rox was born. It's such a journey you go on together.
''I think we'll get married soon in a small, intimate wedding abroad somewhere.''
In the past, Marnie has had a boob job, Botox, fillers and a nose job but motherhood has sworn her off having cosmetic surgery for good.
She said: ''I wouldn't get surgery again. I think I'm past that.
''When you're growing a little human inside you, it's like, 'Wow, this is what my body is for.'
''All the stuff I used to worry about with my body is a bit irrelevant now.
''I also think the fake look is going out of fashion. Big lips are getting old. I like the natural look.''
