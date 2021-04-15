Marina has released her new single, 'Purge The Poison', from her upcoming studio album, 'Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land'.
The pop star - who previously went by the name Marina and the Diamonds - returned with 'Love + Fear' in 2019, after a four-year hiatus.
And she has now unveiled the follow-up - including the artwork which sees her channel a Wonder Woman/Greek Goddess type - and dropped the second single following November's 'Man’s World‘.
The latter was penned in response to data released that revealed just two per cent of producers and three per cent of engineers in pop music are female.
Marina had teased in January that she was working away on new music in Paris
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old star previously admitted she ditched her "ego" when she made her comeback.
She said: "A lot of my motives were coming from a place of ego as opposed to creativity or love, but then I lost that feeling and it worried me because I thought all artists have big egos, or at least really good ones do.
"I thought, if I don't have that feeling anymore, maybe it means I'm not a good artist and I should just stop."
The 'I Am Not a Robot' singer - whose full name is Marina Lambrini Diamandis - added how she toned down her "stylised" image now she is older and more comfortable in herself.
She said: "A shift took place and it just felt like that identity had taken over, everything stopped feeling fun.
"I just didn't feel comfortable anymore with this very stylised persona that I was building with my imagery."
'Ancient Dreams In a Modern Land' is released on June 11.
The track-listing for 'Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land' is:
01. ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’
02. ‘Venus Fly Trap’
03. ‘Man’s World’
04. ‘Purge The Poison’
05. ‘Highly Emotional People’
06. ‘New America’
07. ‘Pandora’s Box’
08. ‘I Love You But I Love Me More’
09. ‘Flowers’
10. ‘Goodbye’
