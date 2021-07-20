Marina has issued a warning to her followers after she caught COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus.
Marina has warned fans to "be careful out there" after she tested positive for COVID-19.
The 35-year-old pop star - who previously went by the name Marina and the Diamonds - has warned her fans that even the "mild" symptoms of coronavirus are just as "unpleasant" after she spent the past week feeling really poorly.
Marina, who confirmed she has been double vaccinated, told fans on her Instagram Story: “I got Covid last week, as did five of my friends. We were all double vaccinated.
“Just want to say be careful out there. Breakthrough cases are more common than are being reported. The main job of this vaccine is to prevent serious illness or death – and I’m so glad (and grateful) I have it, otherwise I wouldn’t be feeling okay on day six.
“However, it doesn’t make the ‘mild’ version of Covid any less unpleasant. It sucks! I definitely had a false sense of security indoors and so wanted to give you all a heads up.
“PS get vaxxed as soon as you’re offered it. I would not want to go through an even worse version of the last week!”
The 'Primadonna' singer also insisted: "Don’t assume it’s a cold because you’re vaccinated.
"Don’t bother with rapid/lateral flow tests if it’s in the first five days after exposure. You’ll likely be undetectable and test negative."
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.