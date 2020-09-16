Maren Morris is ''back to normal'' after battling postpartum depression following the birth of her son Hayes five months ago.
The 30-year-old country singer had been struggling with her mental health in the five months since her son Hayes was born, but she has now said that thanks to some ''phone therapy'', she's ''coming through the tunnel''.
She explained: ''I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic. And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.' ''
Maren - who has her son with her husband Ryan Hurd - also said she felt as though she ''sucked at every level'' of parenting during the height of her depression struggle.
During an appearance on 'CBS This Morning', she added: ''You're trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right.''
The 'My Church' singer gave birth to Hayes via C-section, and recently spoke up about the ''major surgery'' she endured, which she hadn't been expecting.
She said last month: ''The postpartum of a C-section is so brutal. I wish people talked more about their C-section stories. ... It was this unexpected surgery, a major surgery, I ended up getting.''
And although she's been struggling with her mental health, Maren couldn't be happier with her life as a parent, because her son is a ''magical human'' who has been a ''good distraction'' from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She gushed: ''He's great. We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time and he's been a good distraction from not being able to tour.''
