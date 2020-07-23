Maren Morris thinks mommy-shamers have ''a deep insecurity in their own motherhood''.

The 30-year-old singer became a first-time mother in March this year when she and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their son Hayes into the world.

And earlier this week, Maren received criticism when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a low-cut top, with trolls claiming children ''don't have much to look up to'' if celebrities are sharing ''distasteful'' pictures.

The critic wrote: ''Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t*** . Yes it's distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair , or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn't make sense anymore , clearly these littles don't have much to look up to either. (sic)''

After originally replying to the comment to tell the hater not to let her boobs ''knock you on the way out'', Maren then addressed the criticism on 'Watch What Happens Live' on Wednesday (22.07.20).

She explained: ''I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticise someone else that's brand new at this. We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways.''

Maren also said she now plans to be ''a little more private'' about her son on social media.

She told show host Andy Cohen: ''It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like I can take someone saying my music sucks, or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason the 'mother card', I just can't emotionally handle right now. So I'm just going to protect myself and him from it.''

The news comes after the 'Girl' singer hit back at another troll shortly after her son was born, after she posted a picture of herself cradling the tot and was told to ''stop with the botox''.

She responded: ''Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we're in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off.''