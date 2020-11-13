Maren Morris' Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore to the CMA Awards is being auctioned off to raise funds for the Black Women's Health Imperative.

The 30-year-old singer wowed in the black kimono-style dress on the red carpet at the ceremony at the Nashville Music Center earlier this week - where she scooped three awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year - and PEOPLE reports that she has teamed up with ChicRelief.com to sell the gown with all the proceeds going to the health charity for Black women and young girls.

Maren dedicated her win to the Black women in country music, including Linda Martell, who was the first woman of colour to play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in 1969.

She said in her first acceptance speech: “I have a lot of people to thank, and they're the typical ones that lift me up and made this dream come true with me. But there are some names in my mind that I want to give recognition to, because I'm just a fan of their music and they are country as it gets.

And I just want them all to know how much we love them back. And just check out their music after this. It's Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens. There are so many amazing Black women that have pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre. I know they're going to come after me; they've come before me. You've made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer.”

Meanwhile, 'The Middle' hitmaker's stylist, Dani Michelle, told the outlet that Maren had chosen the outfit "three months" prior to the ceremony.

And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to have fittings via FaceTime.

She added: "The biggest change for us is the digital aspect. I used to fly to Nashville or Maren [would come] to L.A. for fittings in between shows and appearances.

"Now we work with mood boards, shipping and FaceTime fittings. But with a great team and lots of communication, it's been a breeze."