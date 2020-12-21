Maren Morris has cancelled her 'RSVP tour' in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 'Middle' hitmaker was due to hit the road for 17 shows across cities in North America between April and July next year, but instead of rescheduling some of the dates again, she has decided to postpone the concerts indefinitely until it's safe to perform again.

In a statement issued to fans, she said: “There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year.

“With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour.

“I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon. Love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Maren recently scored a hat-trick at November’s CMA Awards, including the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year accolade.

And the 30-year-old star dedicated her win to the Black women in country music, including Linda Martell, who was the first woman of colour to play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in 1969.

She said in one of her acceptance speeches: “I have a lot of people to thank, and they're the typical ones that lift me up and made this dream come true with me. But there are some names in my mind that I want to give recognition to, because I'm just a fan of their music and they are country as it gets.

"And I just want them all to know how much we love them back. And just check out their music after this. It's Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens. There are so many amazing Black women that have pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre. I know they're going to come after me; they've come before me. You've made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer.”