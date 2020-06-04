Marc Jacobs doesn't care that his LA store was trashed during the recent protests.

The sign for Jacobs' Melrose Place clothing store was defaced during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, and the windows were smashed but Marc insisted that property is not worth more than somebody's life.

Marc wrote on his personal Instagram page: ''A life cannot be replaced. Black Lives Matter,'' and an identical message was posted on the company's account.

One glass door of the store was completely smashed, while another was partly damaged. The shop also appeared to have been looted and the message ''F**k capitalism,'' was spray painted on the wall.

However, Marc is not worried about the property and insisted that nothing is worth more than a human life.

He also shared a message which read: ''NEVER let them convince you that broken glass or property is violence.

''HUNGER is VIOLENCE. HOMELESSNESS is VIOLENCE. WAR is VIOLENCE. DROPPING BOMBS on people is VIOLENCE.

''RACISM is VIOLENCE. WHITE SUPREMACY is VIOLENCE. NO HEALTHCARE is VIOLENCE. POVERTY is VIOLENCE. CONTAMINATING WATER SOURCES FOR PROFIT is VIOLENCE.

''Property can be replaced, human lives CANNOT (sic).''