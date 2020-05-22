Marc Guggenheim is to pen the script for a new film in the 'Spider-Man' universe.

Deadline report that Sony Pictures - which shares the rights to Spider-Man and all associated characters with Marvel - have tapped the 49-year-old screenwriter to pen a new film focused on Jackpot, a film about the crime-fighting female in the comic book series.

The character made her first comic book appearance in 'Spider-Man' in 2007 and is a super heroine with exceptional strength.

The first version of Jackpot was Sara Ehret, a scientist who gains superhuman strength when exposed to a virus when doing research.

Sara then handed her identity over to friend Alana Jobson, who takes a mutant hormone so she can possess Jackpot's powers.

However, Jobson is killed when fighting with Spider-Man and Sara reclaims her identity.

Marc has previous comic book credits on the 'Amazing Spider-Man' and 'Aquaman' and his television work includes 'Arrow' and 'CSI: Miami'. He is also set to make his directorial debut on DC Comics' 'Legends of Tomorrow'.

The development comes after it was announced that S.J. Clarkson will direct a new female-led 'Spider-Man' universe movie, which will reportedly be based on the character of Madame Web.

In the comics, Madame Web is an elderly woman who is connected to a life support system resembling a spider's web.

Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never battled against any villains, but sources suggest that her backstory could change.

Sony have drawn up a list of actresses to take on the role, such as Amy Adams and Charlize Theron, but no casting decisions have been made as yet.

Clarkson has directing credits on a number of television shows, including the Netflix show based on Marvel's 'Jessica Jones', 'Banshee' and 'Succession'.

She has only directed one feature film, 2010's 'Toast', but had been approached to become the first female 'Star Trek' director on 'Star Trek 4', which was shelved due to the a break down in negotiations with stars Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth.