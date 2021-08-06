Maneskin have released a new version of 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' featuring Iggy Pop.

The Italian 'Eurovision' 2021 winners - comprising Damiano David, Victoria de Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi - have teamed up with the legendary 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' rocker, 74, on the new cut of the popular rock track.

In a statement, the band said: “It was such an honour that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us. It was touching seeing him sing ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly.

“We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

Maneskin became the first Italian band to reach the top 10 on the UK Singles Chart with 'Zitti e buoni', the song they won the song contest with, and 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'.

And Damiano and co could be set to collaborate with another huge star.

The group received a sweet message from Miley Cyrus and they would love to work with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker in the future.

Bassist Victoria said: "Some of the artists we look up to the most texted us saying, 'Good job guys, we love you.'

"We've had messages from Franz Ferdinand and Miley. Yes, Miley Cyrus!

"We'll have to try and convince her [to work with us]. We can send her hundreds of texts on Instagram."

It seems Miley could be keen, as she recently shared frontman Damiano and guitarist Thomas' cover of her hit 'Midnight Sky'.

She added: "My best friends".

Meanwhile, Damiano previously admitted the group's lives have massively changed since their crowning glory in Rotterdam - but they won't be letting worldwide fame go to their heads.

He said: "The whole world around us has changed obviously, with the attention, and now we have the chance to work with he best professionals in the world.

"But backstage, we are not so serious, where we have to make [demands]. I ask for a water bottle - with a straw!"

Although the band aren't opposed to having a drink together, Damiano joked that their music is the "most rock and roll" part of their lives.

He added: "When we chill together, we go for a drink - maybe two, maybe three. Yeah, we're quite rock and roll, but our music is the most rock and roll about us."