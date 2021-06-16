Latin megastar Maluma has joined forces with Quay Australia on a new eyewear line.
Maluma has created an eyewear collection with Quay.
The Latin megastar's latest album, 'Papi Juancho', was the source of inspiration for his recent Balmain capsule collection, and it's also influenced his designs for the affordable popular Australian glasses brand.
The Grammy-nominated Colombian reggaeton star said in a statement: “Quay really knew my essence and how important fashion is to me — so the process was seamless and more about making colour and eyewear structure a highlight. The entire collection was based only on moods and how eyewear can uplift them. I am excited because I haven’t really focused on accessories and I truly want people to take risks with the parts that make fashion more exciting, which to me are accessories."
The Quay x Maluma So Much Sol line includes colourful cobalt blue lenses, rainbow frames and various shapes.
Jodi Bricker, Quay chief executive officer, added: “The Quay x Maluma partnership has been in the making for quite some time as Maluma has been spotted wearing Quay’s for years and that authenticity is one of the biggest things we look for in a collaborator." Maluma's line with the French fashion house - which is popular with the Kardashians - also married Maluma's "love of colour" and "optimistic” style with Balmain head designer Olivier Rousteing’s "passion for music".
And the '11 PM' hitmaker previously explained how Olivier pushed him outside of his comfort zone by getting him to help design the line.
On collaborating with Olivier, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter said: “Working with Olivier and the entire Balmain team was an amazing creative journey for me.
“It’s been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting as Olivier pushed me to design with him, and that process was like making music — connecting the dots to create an energy for the fans. The colours and styles of this collaboration were influenced by my fifth album ‘Papi Juancho', which had an edgy style influenced by the ‘Miami Vice’ vibe. Colours and comfort when I made this album during the pandemic was extremely important to me because I couldn’t be on tour at the time to perform my songs, but I wanted colours to give them great energy.”
