Maisie Peters has signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records.

The 21-year-old pop star will release her debut album 'You Signed Up For This' on August 27 via the 'Perfect' hitmaker's label.

What's more, Maisie is set to release her new single, ‘Psycho’, which she co-wrote with Ed and Steve Mac on July 2.

In a statement, she said: “Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true. I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13 year olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so, it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21 year old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.

"I’m so excited to announce ‘You Signed Up For This’, it really is my (albeit not hugely long) life’s work and my proudest achievement; it is my favourite album maybe ever and whilst I may be biased, I really hope it goes into the world and becomes lots of other people’s favourite too.

It all means the world and is my world and there is nothing I would rather do.”

Ed added: “Excited to announce that I’ve signed the wonderful Maisie Peters to Gingerbread Man Records. She’s a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions. We had a few great writing sessions together and from there I knew I had to work with her. Can’t wait for you to hear her debut album x."

Maisie follows in the footsteps of Jamie Lawson and Foy Vance in signing to Gingerbread.

The singer-songwriter's upcoming album follows her soundtrack to Apple TV+ Original's 'Trying: Season 2', which saw the 'Feels Like This' singer co-write tracks featuring James Bay and Griff.

The track-listing for 'You Signed Up For This' is:

1. 'You Signed Up For This'

2. 'I’m Trying (Not Friends)'

3. 'John Hughes Movie'

4. 'Outdoor Pool'

5. 'Love Him I Don’t'

6. 'Psycho'

7. 'Boy'

8. 'Hollow'

9. 'Villain'

10. 'Brooklyn'

11. 'Elvis Song'

12. 'Talking To Strangers'

13. 'Volcano'

14. 'Tough Act'