Maisie Peters and James Bay have released the track 'Funeral'.

The 20-year-old pop singer and the 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker have joined forces on the moving ballad from the soundtrack to Apple TV+ Original's 'Trying: Season 2'.

The full soundtrack saw Maisie co-write with James, 30, and Sophie 'Frances' Cooke, while the collection also features collaborations with BRITs Rising Star-winner, Griff, and folk group Bear's Den.

Maisie said in a press release: "Being asked to make a whole soundtrack was a huge challenge as I'd never done anything like that before, but it was super interesting to me, so, I said "yes". Having spoken with Jim [O'Hanlon] and reading all the scripts, I started piecing it together with Joe [Rubel] and we wrote the bulk of it in two months last winter over FaceTime. Building the universe was so fun, and it was really special getting to collaborate with James, Griff, and Bear's Den, as I've been big fans of them most of my life."

Maisie landed a cameo in the first season of the comedy and got to perform her song 'Favourite Ex'.

And after being invited to work on the soundtrack for the second series - which is released on May 21 - Maisie made history as the youngest artist to write and curate an original soundtrack.

The track-listing for 'Trying: Season 2' is:

1. 'Neck Of The Woods'

2. 'Milhouse'

3. 'Funeral' (feat. James Bay)

4. 'Helicopter'

5.' Happy Hunting Ground' (feat. Griff)

6.'I Want You To Change (Because You Want To Change)' (feat. Bear's Den)

7. 'The Party'

8. 'Glowing Review'

9.'Lunar Years'