R&B singer Mahalia has hit out at cancel culture and admitted it's stopping artists from speaking out on important issues over the fear of offending.
Mahalia says artists are not allowed to be artists and "push boundaries" because of cancel culture.
The 'Jealous' hitmaker has admitted it can be "frustrating" constantly having to check that what she is saying in her lyrics or on social media won't offend anyone and potentially ruin her career.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, the 22-year-old singer said: "Cancel culture is such a huge thing now - I really feel for artists. It's so easy to say the wrong thing.
"That is something always at the front of my mind now that I articulate my answers correctly and I speak from my heart.
"People are much too quick to cancel and that does bother me.
"There is no longer a space for artists to be artists and push the boundaries.
"Even writing my latest song 'Jealous' I was conscious people would think I was saying everyone is jealous of me. That is quite frustrating. We are so scared of offending or saying the wrong thing."
The 'Simmer' singer also spoke out about the Black Lives Matter protests, which she attended last year, and admitted now that people aren't turning a "blind eye" to issues of race and equality, she feels "safer" working in the music industry as a black female artist.
She added: "I do feel like change is happening. I feel like people are more comfortable now to have those conversations, even in my close circles, and much less afraid of saying something that might offend."I don't think people are turning a blind eye anymore. As a black female artist, it feels like a safer industry for me to be operating in. That to me feels like a plus."I think when an open conversation can happen and people are listening that is the most important thing."
New video 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' is yet another masterpiece.
As far as he's concerned, the virus is just a lie designed to control the public.
Elton John's ten best songs on his 74th birthday.
On a night when barely anything was normal at the 63rd Grammy Awards history was made as Beyoncé not only won four awards but also became the most...
During a socially distanced 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Centre in downtown LA, Dua Lipa not only lifted an award for Best Pop Vocal...
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
'Another Love' singer Tom Odell has just announced details of his fourth album due for release in June this year.
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.