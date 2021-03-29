Mahalia says artists are not allowed to be artists and "push boundaries" because of cancel culture.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker has admitted it can be "frustrating" constantly having to check that what she is saying in her lyrics or on social media won't offend anyone and potentially ruin her career.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, the 22-year-old singer said: "Cancel culture is such a huge thing now - I really feel for artists. It's so easy to say the wrong thing.

"That is something always at the front of my mind now that I articulate my answers correctly and I speak from my heart.

"People are much too quick to cancel and that does bother me.

"There is no longer a space for artists to be artists and push the boundaries.

"Even writing my latest song 'Jealous' I was conscious people would think I was saying everyone is jealous of me. That is quite frustrating. We are so scared of offending or saying the wrong thing."

The 'Simmer' singer also spoke out about the Black Lives Matter protests, which she attended last year, and admitted now that people aren't turning a "blind eye" to issues of race and equality, she feels "safer" working in the music industry as a black female artist.

She added: "I do feel like change is happening. I feel like people are more comfortable now to have those conversations, even in my close circles, and much less afraid of saying something that might offend."I don't think people are turning a blind eye anymore. As a black female artist, it feels like a safer industry for me to be operating in. That to me feels like a plus."I think when an open conversation can happen and people are listening that is the most important thing."