PUMA has teamed up with Mae Muller to launch their latest Mayze footwear.

The Rising UK artist follows in the footsteps of pop megastar Dua Lipa in being a part of the brand's 'She Moves Us' campaign, which aims to "inspire women who move together to achieve and connect through sport and culture".

For the #MyMayzeCrew campaign - which is part of the 'She Moves Us' initiative - the 23-year-old pop star put five of her all-female team in the spotlight; Jaime Jarvis (stylist), Zara Ali (make-up artist), Hanya Fathi (best friend and music PA), Prinny Rae and Amber Leaux (friends and podcasters).

Mae and her team have filmed exclusive behind-the-scenes content which sees the women "on their journey, preparing for her new music out in June 2021".

Available to watch on PUMA's Facebook, the footage provides a "glimpse into the highs, the lows and the hard graft of making it as females in the music industry, following an unprecedented year."

Mae commented: "I couldn't do what I do without being surrounded by my crew – there's so many amazing, strong women on and off the stage, behind and in-front of the camera, helping others to embrace the spotlight. Standing strong in my PUMA Mayze and being a part of the She Moves Us movement is so exciting. We are done being talked over, it's our time now."

Ruth How, PUMA Head of Marketing UKI, added: "With our close ties to the music industry, we are proud to champion artists like Mae Muller who are on the brink of making it big, and we love what she stands for. The launch of Mayze goes hand in hand with the hopeful resurgence of the music industry, as it gets back on its feet again."

The new collection of PUMA Mayze is a "reinterpretation" of the PUMA Creeper and PUMA Platform soles.

They come in four distinct colourways, and are available on PUMA, JD, ASOS and OFFICE at an RRP of £80.