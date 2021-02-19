Madison Beer says her skincare routine is her way of "thanking her skin and body for protecting" her. The 21-year-old singer was never big on taking care of her skin until her acne cleared up in quarantine, and now she uses her time applying products to appreciate how hard her "body and heart" is working.Speaking to Vogue, she said: "It's interesting, you'd think having acne would make you want to get into skincare, but it actually made me really scared of it because it would hurt and I would be terrified that it was gonna make it worse. So, I stopped messing with it when I was going through that. "And then, I would say quarantine, mentally I was going through a really tough time so it was my way of spending time with myself at the end of the day and like, I'll thank my body and my heart for working so hard. And I think skincare's a big part of that because I'm thanking my skin and my body for protecting me."The 'Selfish' hitmaker confessed she spends the majority of her days make-up-free, because she is "too lazy" most of the time to apply glam.She continued: "I feel like I've started getting into make-up a bit more in the last two years. I actually never thought I was good at it, to be honest with you. And I used to have eyelash extensions and I used to not really care to wear make-up because that felt make-up-y to me. So, I didn't really wear any make-up. 99% of my days I don't wear any make-up at all. I'm just too lazy, to be frank. But when I'm in the mood and I have time to do a full-full face, I will because I like doing make-up."Madison also insisted certain beauty trends can be daunting, but her make-up artist has given her the "confidence" to experiment. She added: "I don't really ever nose contour because, again, fearful of the unknown. I have no idea what I'm doing ever when it comes to that. But this is something my make-up artist has given me confidence over the past few years to be able to do."