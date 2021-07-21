Madison Beer says her flaws "make her human" and should be celebrated.

The 22-year-old star has suffered from hormonal breakouts and has admitted it took her a while to learn that having acne "doesn't define you".

Speaking to Glamour, she explained: "Learning that it doesn’t define you is huge — that was a huge thing that I had to accept. It doesn’t make you any less beautiful. We’re human beings, and we can’t be so hard on ourselves for something human and natural. And honestly, it’s something that most people can’t control. Mine was hormonal, so I cannot control that. I feel like that’s just another flaw with society that hopefully is changing - women particularly are expected to be perfect all the time, but we have pimples, dark circles, wrinkles, cellulite, whatever. It’s deemed like a negative thing, but I actually think that it makes you human. And these are beautiful things."

The 'Reckless' singer - who has just been unveiled as the face of Victoria's Secrets' Tease Crème Cloud fragrance - also insisted that you don't need to have a "30-step skincare routine" to have good skin.

She added: "That you need to have a 30-step skincare routine to have clear skin. I’ve struggled with acne for the majority of my life, and I literally only use two to three products and it gets me through. But I definitely remember when I was in the height of my worst skin, I was googling stuff, and it was like, 'You have to do this and this and this.' That might work for some people, but for me personally, I like to keep it simple."