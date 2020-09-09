Madison Beer is set to release a make-up collaboration with Morphe Cosmetics.

The 21-year-old singer has joined forces with the company to launch a new line of products, including the Channel Surfing Artistry Palette.

Alongside a promotional video on Instagram, Madison - who has more than 20 million followers on the platform - wrote: ''MY COLLECTION WITH @morphebrushes [love heart emoji] we've been working on this all year. LAUNCH DATE : 9/15 #morphexmadisonbeer (sic)''

The new line also includes the Madison Beer Luminous Setting Spray.

The Madison Beer collection is being made available for $25 and under, and will go on sale online and in Morphe stores on September 15.

Meanwhile, the music star previously admitted to being obsessed with make-up and beauty by the time she was 12.

She shared: ''I feel like with make-up, I really picked it up on my own. There's no one really in my family - my grandma is probably the closest - who loves makeup like I do.''

Madison also revealed she feels ''pretty'' whenever she wears make-up.

She said: ''Not every girl who wears make-up feels like, 'Oh, I'm so ugly without it.' I wear make-up because it's fun to put on and I feel pretty with it on.''

What's more, Madison admitted she has an appreciation of ''hot girls''.

She said: ''You know, I am the kind of girl who loves looking at hot girls. Like, I just am so mesmerised by some girls, like, 'How are you so hot?' I don't understand it.''