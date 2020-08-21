Madison Beer has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and revealed she was ''suicidal at one point''.
Madison Beer has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).
The 21-year-old singer - who was discovered by Justin Bieber at the age of 13 - has revealed that she was suicidal before receiving her diagnosis but therapy has helped her to cope.
Speaking to The Face magazine, Madison - who called her upcoming album 'Life Support' - explained: ''I haven't really opened up publicly about a lot of the stuff [I was going through], but I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. I was suicidal at one point. I was going through a really tough time, and I felt like making a break-up album amidst going through such real s*** was dumbing myself down in a way that I didn't want to do.
''[But] once I was given a diagnosis, going through therapy three times a week, I was getting more in touch with my emotions and figuring out how to be stable. I was able to write better and understand myself better. So I could just write the story how I wanted it to be told.''
Beer - who dated Brooklyn Beckham in 2017 and split from club promoter Zack Bia last year -received her BPD diagnosis in August 2019 and, next week, will mark one year free of self-harm.
She said: ''It was a hell of a year for me. I did go through a break-up, but I didn't want to make a break-up album because I felt like that was so shallow. That was only one part of a big story, the tip of the iceberg.
''I'm already prepared for people to say that I'm lying. I'm not going to be the person who is like: 'I have BPD so I'm not to be held accountable for anything that I do.' That's the bad side of the mental health world. You have to try to be better, always. In my opinion, those are the rules. When I open up about it, I'll hopefully be able to provide people with a little bit more insight, like: 'This is why she's this way.'''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.