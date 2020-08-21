Madison Beer has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

The 21-year-old singer - who was discovered by Justin Bieber at the age of 13 - has revealed that she was suicidal before receiving her diagnosis but therapy has helped her to cope.

Speaking to The Face magazine, Madison - who called her upcoming album 'Life Support' - explained: ''I haven't really opened up publicly about a lot of the stuff [I was going through], but I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. I was suicidal at one point. I was going through a really tough time, and I felt like making a break-up album amidst going through such real s*** was dumbing myself down in a way that I didn't want to do.

''[But] once I was given a diagnosis, going through therapy three times a week, I was getting more in touch with my emotions and figuring out how to be stable. I was able to write better and understand myself better. So I could just write the story how I wanted it to be told.''

Beer - who dated Brooklyn Beckham in 2017 and split from club promoter Zack Bia last year -received her BPD diagnosis in August 2019 and, next week, will mark one year free of self-harm.

She said: ''It was a hell of a year for me. I did go through a break-up, but I didn't want to make a break-up album because I felt like that was so shallow. That was only one part of a big story, the tip of the iceberg.

''I'm already prepared for people to say that I'm lying. I'm not going to be the person who is like: ​'I have BPD so I'm not to be held accountable for anything that I do.' That's the bad side of the mental health world. You have to try to be better, always. In my opinion, those are the rules. When I open up about it, I'll hopefully be able to provide people with a little bit more insight, like: ​'This is why she's this way.'''