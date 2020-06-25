Madison Beer has lashed out at trolls who accused her of getting plastic surgery.

After the 21-year-old star was photographed outside a doctor's office, where she had gotten a consultation about mole removal, some Twitter users accused her of getting plastic surgery but Madison hit back in a scathing post.

She wrote: ''i was there for a consultation to get a mole removed. (which i shouldn't even need to clarify cuz it's my business) i wasn't ''hiding.'' i was waiting for my car & walked out normally. but these pics go ignored. i've gotten death threats bc of this situation. see the issue?

''anyyyywaayyys. i'm gonna continue to focus on my music, my fans and the people who know and support me. that's it. i jus hope one day we can end bullying together because it's f**ked up. thx! bye (sic).''

And Madison also urged people to ''stop being so hateful towards strangers''.

She said: ''bandwagon hate and mass bullying is something i'm not okay with. sorry. bullying has been an issue that has led to suicide and depression for so many for years and years and still people do not care to change. focus on your own lives and stop being so hateful towards strangers (sic).''

Meanwhile, back in April, Madison documented her mental health struggles in her single 'Stained Glass'.

The star opened up about the ''scrutiny'' she has faced in her life on the track, which calls for everyone to ''be more gentle and not judge so hard''.

In a statement, for the song - which is accompanied with artwork of her in a ripped bodysuit - she shared: ''I wrote 'Stained Glass' at a time where I was really struggling mentally.

''This song was my message, not only to the public, but to those around me, to be more gentle on people and not judge them so hard, because you never know what someone's been through.

''People sometimes assume that I'm OK, when I'm not; people don't really see the parts of me that are the ugly, sad or depressed, they only see the sides they want to see, or the sides I feel comfortable to show because of the scrutiny that I've been under in my life.

''The stones lyric in the chorus refer to the traditional metaphor for people's words and the lyric saying 'I just might break' is where I have finally shown my vulnerability in its absolute form.''