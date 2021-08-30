Madelyn Cline has relished the experience of shooting 'Knives Out 2' alongside a star-studded cast.
Madelyn Cline admits shooting 'Knives Out 2' has been a "mind-blowing" experience.
The 23-year-old actress stars in the upcoming mystery film alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Jada Pinkett Smith, and she's relished spending time with the star-studded cast.
She shared: "I’m filming the sequel to 'Knives Out', and I’m very, very excited about it.
"I’m just going to be completely honest with you, it’s the most mind-blowing, terrifying experience ever. You know how you have moments in life where you just look around, and you look at life, and you’re like, ‘How in the s*** did I get here?'"
Madelyn admits she's getting to work with some of her acting heroes on the movie.
And she's described the shoot as the "experience of a lifetime".
She said on 'The Tonight Show': "I feel very lucky, but I walk onto set everyday and it feels like a miniature existential crisis, because I’m working with people I’ve looked up to for my entire life. And now I’m getting to work alongside them, and they’re phenomenal people, but it’s a bit of a … It’s terrifying, but it’s also incredible. It’s super-amazing; it’s the experience of a lifetime."
Daniel Craig has reprised the role of detective Benoit Blanc for the new movie.
In the original film in 2019, Benoit had a distinctive southern accent - and Daniel previously revealed that he was happy to follow the advice of director Rian Johnson.
He previously said: "I may not have done that, but I went for it.
"He wanted something that placed him, that separated him from the rest of the characters - kind of maybe leaves him open for ridicule."
